Rama, Ong form pact for 2025 polls

As the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) commenced on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, Cebu City’s local political landscape began to shape as new alliances and mergers appeared to strengthen each local political party’s aspirations in the next election.

On Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, the Partido Barug of Rama and the BagOng Sugbo of Ong forged a new alliance to help each other’s party in their election campaign.

The alliance was signed by Rama and Ong, together with incumbent Cebu City South District Rep. Eduardo “Edu” Rama Jr.

Ong has long been affiliated with the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) party of former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Barug-BagOng Sugbo

Rama and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros will run together for the 2025 midterm elections.

Ong and Congressman Rama, meanwhile, will run for Cebu City’s north and south districts, respectively.

“Saksi ang atong mga kaubanan sa nagka-alayon na nga kahugpongan, ang mas napalapdan pa nga Team Rama, lakip na ni Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros pinaagi sa Zoom, kinsa mao na ang akong ka-tandem sa pagpasulbi sab isip Mayor sa pinalangga natong dakbayan,” said Rama.

(Our partners are witnesses of the alliance, the expanded Team Rama, including Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros through Zoom, who is now my partner in reelection as mayor of our beloved city.)

Under the alliance, both parties will work together “to achieve a common goal of efficient and effective governance; commit to transparency, accountability and service to the community; and collectively aspire for a better, more livable and globally competitive Cebu City.”

The signing of the alliance was witnessed by several incumbent city officials including Councilors Phillip Zafra, Jocelyn Pesquera and Noel Wenceslao.

Jump ship

Ong, who has been affiliated with BOPK for some time, had a change of heart and was seen attending gatherings organized by Rama.

Ong, in an event called “Panagtigum” on Sept. 24, explained that he left BOPK and aligned with Partido Barug as he saw Rama’s genuine service to all, especially during typhoon Odette and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said during the event that after the May 2022 elections, the BOPK members were made to believe that “the party was no more.”

“After the last elections, from our side, during the time when I ran under the party, after that we were made to believe that the party was already no more and we are independent,” said Ong.

Ong’s statement seemed to piss off BOPK’s Osmeña, who clarified that the party has not been dissolved.

Osmeña even challenged Ong to run against him.

“I take this as demeaning to me. I really hope Franklyn runs against me. I’m pissed. I need the motivation. Let the Cebuanos do the dissolving,” said Osmeña in a text message to SunStar Cebu.

Former Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president Jessica Resch, meanwhile, had a similar response with Ong, stressing that they have the common goal of serving their Cebu City constituents and it does not matter which party they are affiliated with.

Resch was one of the probable candidates included in the lineup of councilors announced by Rama, together with Rama’s son Mikel, Colin Rosell, Maria Pino, Ernest Herrera, Jingjing Cabigon (Apas), Rey Lauron (Cambinocot), Gremar Barete (Buhisan) and Harry Eran (Cogon Pardo).

Another group of probable candidates vying for council seats were Mark “Mae Anne” Agipo, Karla Henry Ammann, Ian Hassamal, Melvin Legaspi, Rex Milan, Novie Abella, Ramon Alcoseba and Clyde Limpag.

Ong’s BagOng Sugbo is a grassroot movement created by the majority of the barangay captains.

Ong, who has been in public service for 13 years, was first elected as barangay councilor in 2010.

He was elected barangay captain in Kasambagan in 2018 and was later elected as ABC president in the same year.

He was reelected as barangay captain in October 2023 and defended his seat as well as the ABC presidency.

During the ABC election in 2023, both Osmeña and Rama supported him.

In the May 2022 election, Ong ran for vice mayor but lost to Garcia.

He ran alongside former councilor Margot Osmeña as mayor, wife of former mayor Osmeña.

Ong gathered a total votes of 222,722, or 41 percent, against the 283,235 votes, or 52 percent, of Garcia.