Rama orders desilting of SRP culverts

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered the management of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) and Citi de Mare (CDM) personnel to conduct massive desilting initiatives and remove barriers of an ongoing drainage project along the South Road Properties (SRP) to prevent flooding in the vicinity during downpours.

Rama, together with CDM general manager Gwen Sala, CDM construction manager Niel River Lucero, FLI area general manager John Paul Escario, and SRP Administrator Roberto Varquez led an early morning ocular inspection to assess ongoing drainage improvement projects along City de Mare at the SRP’s El Pardo Road on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Rama set a deadline for the companies’ desilting and clean-up initiative. He said it has to be done before his birthday on October 28.

The mayor said City Hall employees can help CDM and FLI with the clean-up that has been tentatively scheduled on Saturday, October 21.

Ocular

During the inspection, Rama saw heavy siltation or significant deposits of soil inside drainage areas after he ordered the opening of several manhole covers. At one point, Rama stepped down to observe the situation from under a culvert.

The presence of heavy siltation is one of the causes of water overflowing into the street and nearby properties during a huge volume of rainwater, Rama said.

The mayor also checked on the installation of an additional box culvert near the CDM that will act as an additional drainage channel in the area. The project is expected to be completed this weekend.

Once finished, the system will allow the faster outflow of water during a heavy downpour from CDM down to Inayawan creek instead of its usual flow into the main drainage straight to Cebu Strait.

Before the inspection, Lucero told the reporters that recently, last July, the CDM and nearby properties experienced an overflow of rainwater from the main SRP drainage system.

He said the damage was minimal compared to another flooding incident at the SRP in 2022 that damaged several vehicles along the vicinity and in parking lots.

Lucero explained that during downpours, rainwater accumulates in an area around Sanremo Oasis at the CDM and the former Noah facilities. Water then flows down to an existing drainage system, exiting towards the seafront located below the parking area of Il Corso mall.

With the completion of the on-going civil works, excess rainwater will be diverted to another drainage system that will allow water to flow out into Inayawan creek.

Meanwhile, rainwater from the Amalfi area will flow out into the existing drainage lines along El Pardo Road exiting southeastward to the seafront below the parking area of Il Corso mall, he added.

The improvement of the SRP drainage system is part of joint efforts of the Cebu City Government and the area’s property developers to prevent flooding by expanding portions of the city’s drainage system. /