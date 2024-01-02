Rama rejects Gealon’s resignation from traffic management board

CEBU City Councilor Rey Gealon can still resume his role as the “traffic czar” of Cebu City despite tendering his resignation on Dec. 23, 2023, according to Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

In a press conference on Tuesday at the Cebu City Hall, Rama said he has not accepted Gealon’s resignation as he requires everyone’s help in dealing with the city’s worsening traffic problem.

“I’m not designating (anyone else)... I am not accepting the resignation. We need all,” the mayor said.

SunStar Cebu tried to get the side of Gealon, but he had yet to respond as of press time.

To recall, after the implementation of the “one-way” scheme in at least three flyovers in the Banilad-Talamban (Bantal) Route last Dec. 23 generated negative criticisms from the riding public, Gealon, on the same day, submitted his resignation letter to the mayor.

In his letter, Gealon explained that he will leave the position to a more capable individual who can effectively manage the city’s traffic.

Rama designated Gealon as chairman of the Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination (TMC) Committee last Sept. 25, 2023. Gealon also served as assistant to lawyer Rico Rey Francis “Koko’’ Holganza, the former TMCC chairman, who also resigned from his post in the last quarter of 2023.

“I am not dismissing him, neither am I accepting his resignation. I need all. We need all (manpower),” Rama said.

As of the moment, the mayor assigned himself to manage the traffic situation in the North District and come up with a plan to address the congestion.

He tasked Vice Mayor Alvin Raymond Garcia to oversee the traffic situation in the South District.

The mayor will also be meeting with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to identify and address existing challenges in solving the traffic situation in the city.

The TMC came into existence in 2022 following the amendment of City Ordinance 1264, which established the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (Citom), now the CCTO.

The TMC is responsible for creating and endorsing the policies, strategies and initiatives of the CCTO and proposing a thorough traffic management system, such as but not limited to the Local Public Transport Route Plan.

The CCTO is the implementing agency of the TMC’s policies.