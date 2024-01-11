Rama: Remove center island along Sanciangko St.

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama wants the center island along Sanciangko St. to be removed for the Fiesta Señor Foot Procession 2024.

“Naa may rota procession, unya mura’g moagi man lang gihapon diha dapita, kinahanglan jud makuha na ang island going towards Sanciangko kay kon dili na makuha ang island sa Sanciangko, it becomes a choke point nya mag backflow na and it can derail movement,” Rama said during the Sugboanon Channel’s segment “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

(The procession, based on the route, will pass by Sanciangko, so the center island has to be removed because if not, it becomes a choke point and can derail movement.)

Rama said before the Penitential Walk with Mary on Friday, January 19, 2024, and the Solemn Foot Procession of the Venerable Image of Señor Santo Niño de Cebu on Saturday, January 20, the center island should already be removed.

Rama said he already told Cebu City Transportation Office head Raquel Arce and Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Harold Alcontin to act on the matter.

Rama added that he also wanted the separator of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit lane to be removed.

“I was in Melbourne for one month, ilang tramp didto station ra jud. After the station, it’s open kay di man kinahanglan imo e-exclusive all the way bisan way nangagi. Unya kon maabot ang panahon, naay emergency, all space in the road will definitely be utilized na siya,” Rama said.

Rama said the Penitential Walk with Jesus early dawn Thursday went well, adding it really demonstrated the line “Bato, Balani sa Gugma.”

Rama said the hugeness of the crowd is another testament of a miracle.

Devotees gathered early dawn on Thursday for the Penitential Walk with Jesus from Osmeña Blvd. to Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu. They attended the first day of Novena Masses in honor of the Child Jesus. (AML)