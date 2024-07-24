Rama replaced as LCP national president

THE League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) has removed suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama as its national executive president due to his six-month preventive suspension.

LCP’s National Executive Board Resolution 2024-06 stated that Rama was replaced by Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte-Alimurung as the acting national president.

Rama, in a press conference on Friday, July 19, said that he believed that one of the agenda of the LCP's special National Executive Board Meeting set Friday afternoon, July 19, was to oust him as the national president.

He then questioned the validity of the meeting for failing to meet the required 15 days' notice.

In a statement, the LCP said that Rama is unable to perform his functions, powers, and responsibilities as the national president due to his preventive suspension.

“To ensure the smooth operations and functioning of the league, the National Executive Board (NEB) resolved and recognized Mayor Belmonte-Alimurung as the acting national president of the LCP,” it added.

National chairman and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who called for the special meeting, attested to the resolution and signed it together with LCP Deputy Secretary General for Visayas and Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo in lieu of LCP Secretary General and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong. (EHP)