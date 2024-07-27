Rama respects decision to temporarily replace him as nat’l president

MORE than a week after he was “removed” as national executive president of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will no longer seek legal ramification as he has confidence in the interim board.

This was contrary to the statement he released on July 19, 2024 in which he questioned the validity of the move.

Rama, in a zoom conference on Saturday, July 27, said he no longer has qualms about the recent LCP national executive board decision and requested for a proper and formal turnover of responsibilities through a general assembly.

The elected mayor instead wanted his accomplishments to be presented to the rest of the members and reports on current standing of the league under his helm.

The LCP national executive board’s decision to replace Rama was because it considers him “absent” while the latter serves his preventive suspension order, which started last May 10 and will end in November.

Rama, through LCP National Executive Board Resolution 2024-06, was replaced by LCP national executive vice president and Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte-Alimurung as the acting national president.

“I have no qualms in having my ever reliable and dedicated executive vice president leading the league,” Rama said.

“Mayor Joy Belmonte has always been a team player and a truly inspirational mayor of Quezon City. I wish and pray that the league will continue to move under the compass of its duly formulated strategic plan,” he added.

Rama said that seeking legal remedies would only lead to disputes and problems among members, adding that it wouldn’t be in the league’s best interest.

He reiterated that the league seeks to address various concerns and promote the development of every city in the country.

Rama and seven other city officials were preventively suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman due to the non-payment of salary of four regular city employees for several months.

Rama was elected president of the LCP during its general assembly on July 21, 2022, after garnering 96 out of 110 votes from city mayors.

The LCP was formed on July 25, 1987, through an executive order issued by the late President Corazon Aquino with the primary purpose of addressing issues affecting city government administration, as formalized in Section 499 of the Local Government Code of the Philippines.

As of 2019, the league consisted of 146 members. / EHP