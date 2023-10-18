Rama seeks additional P50B budget for 2024

TO COMBAT the effects of climate change, as evidenced by the severe flooding that has been plaguing Cebu City, the annual budget for 2024 was doubled from P50 billion to P100 billion.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that he has proposed a P100 billion annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

He said he submitted the proposal to the City Council for review and approval in the upcoming budget hearing.

He said he is prepared to provide further explanation and answer questions from the Council regarding it.

“Tagaan nato sila og opportunity kay ila man na basahon. Di sa bi ipamugos. Unya if needed nga ako moadto sa konseho, wa pako mo take sa ako long decision,” Rama said.

As of now, it is not clear yet where the City will get the budget since it will still be subject for deliberations.

In the same interview, lawyer Jerone Castillo, city budget officer, said the budget increase is necessary to address the challenges posed by climate change, which has led to frequent and severe flooding in the city.

Castillo said the largest portion of the proposed budget will be allocated to address the flooding issues.

“Kaning atong gubat sa baha…because of flooding, mao ni ang pinakadako nga tipik kay ang uwan karon dagko kaayog lusok nya dugay pa jud mahuman,” Castillo said.

“It has to be designed in accordance with the project in terms of climate change,” Castillo added.

According to the City’s Treasurer's Office, the City has collected P7 billion for the proposed P50 billion budget.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on finance, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday that the proposed P100 billion budget will still be deliberated in November, subject for review and approval of the City Council.

SunStar Cebu tried to obtain more details from Rama about the proposed budget, but he has not yet responded to the query. (AML)