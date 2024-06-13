Rama seeks support for return amid suspension

SUSPENDED Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, currently serving a six-month suspension, sought support from Barug Team Rama followers for his return to Cebu City Hall.

Rama, along with members of Barug Team Rama, gathered at Plaza Sugbo Grounds to celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The event began with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist, presided over by Monsignor Roberto Alesna.

Cebu City Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros delivered the opening remarks during Barug Team Rama’s Independence Day celebration.

"Buhi pa ang tinuod nga mayor!" (The true mayor is still alive!)

This is what Rama told his supporters in his speech, adding that his lawyers would do everything possible for his return.

A press conference followed the program, where Rama, along with his lawyers, addressed issues surrounding his suspension.

Rama reiterated that he had nothing to do with the withholding of salaries for four regular employees from the city assessor’s office.

He alleged that someone from the opposition was attempting to destroy him, although he did not specify who or from which political party.

When asked who should be held accountable for the withholding of salaries, Rama did not provide a direct answer but deferred to the suspended city administrator, Collin Rosell.

Rosell said it was a tricky question, responding with another question: “Unsa man diay ilang gibuhat nganong naingon ana ilang kahimtang?” (What exactly did they do to end up in that situation?). (AML)