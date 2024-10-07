Rama seeks Supreme Court intervention to halt disqualification

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has sought the intervention of the Supreme Court (SC), as his legal team filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition against the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The filing of the petition came after the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman dismissing Rama from office and imposing him a penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

In a 36-page pleading, Rama prayed for the SC to grant his petition with application for issuance of a status quo ante order against the implementation of Comelec Resolution 11044-A, which immediately cancels all certificates of candidacy (COC) of any candidate with disqualification penalty from the Ombudsman.

Rama also urged the SC to declare the Comelec resolution null and void due to lack of jurisdiction on the part of the poll body.

He also asked for the urgent motion for the conduct of a special raffle.

Rama was dismissed from service after he was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct by the Ombudsman. (EHP)