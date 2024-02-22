Rama shrugs off Daluz’s comment, says sorry he’s still mayor

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama does not care about those who criticize and label him as “toxic,” saying he is still the mayor until 2025.

“Never mind. He can describe me anything, but sorry I am still the mayor,” Rama said during Cebu City Hall’s online program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 21, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman Jose Daluz III, who was ousted from his position in favor of retired major general Melquiades Feliciano, said the opposition must unite to remove Rama from his position as mayor.

“The opposition against the dancing and singing mayor of ‘Singapoor-like’ Melbourne features must unite to remove toxic Mike,” Daluz said.

Daluz said there are other leaders who can better lead the city, saying “Save Cebu from toxic Mike.”

In response, Rama said anyone who wishes to challenge him can describe anything, but emphasizing his term will still be up to 2025.

“I don’t have to add. They are proud enough, they are honorable enough if they are still honorable,” Rama said.

Regarding former mayor Tomas Osmeña’s reaction about the Rama-Garcia tandem in 2025, Rama said Osmeña is entitled to his own reaction.

Asked if Osmeña would run in 2025, Rama said he is looking forward to who will be running.

“Once the filing of candidacy is done, then let's talk about it. But as I always say, they are all worthy opponents, even if it is a dog,” Rama said.

In October 2023, Osmeña said that he would support anyone, even his own dog, if they were to run against Rama. Osmeña also told reporters that he would no longer run for mayor.

Asked about politicians coming together to go against him, Rama said there is nothing new about it.

He said Rama politics emanates from the roots of Don Vicente Rama, noting that every February many political figures get jealous because Rama was the one who made Cebu City a chartered city. (AML)