Rama Softball Cup opens Sunday

CEBU City South District Rep. Eduardo Rama Jr. continues his support for community empowerment through sports as the Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup 2024 returns this Sunday, March 10, 2024.

First launched in 2023, the Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup is an annual softball celebration that transcends the boundaries of sports, bringing together communities and teams for a grand showcase of athleticism, sportsmanship and unity.

“Malipayon kita ug mapasigarbuhon nga ilusad na usab ang atong Edu Rama Softball Cup ug karon mas gipalapdan ug mas daghan ang teams nga molangkob niini. This goes to show nga ang softball sa Sugbo is also very promising,” Rama said in a statement.

The lawmaker said from only eight teams last year, there are now 16 participants.

The teams competing this year are KA2 Apparel Asturias, Vikings C-10, JBR Megabolts, Punta Brewers, Green Sox, Shenica, Bandits, Salazar Blazers, Rebels, LA (Landing Airbase) Badass, Total Solar, JR-P, Baracca Carcar City, UBros, Tisa Softball Club, and JI Blues. / PR