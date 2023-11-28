Rama sorry, urges upped police efforts

LAW enforcement officials in Cebu City must solve the recent string of crimes that occurred this week, including the broad daylight robbery of a pawnshop on Colon St., or lose the trust of the local chief executive.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama made this known to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), ordering the police personnel to work more to provide solutions to the crime incidents in the city.

“I keep telling them they have to solve all of these, and they must truly resolve these... They have to work more, put in extra effort so the level of confidence will be completely restored,” said Rama in a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, which he attended via Zoom from Australia, where he is currently on personal leave.

“Katong nahitabo sa Colon, pagkatoytoy,” Rama added.

Rama also apologized to the public for such crimes occurring in the city and said he took full responsibility for all the recent events.

He also asked Melquiades Feliciano, a retired general, to be involved in the security and peace and order matters in the city.

Last Saturday, Nov. 25, several men wearing hats and face masks robbed Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry Store, located on Colon St. in Barangay Kalubihan.

In CCTV footage, the robbers suddenly arrived and announced that they would serve a warrant of arrest against the store’s guard.

One of them sprang over the display cabinets and grabbed all the gold jewelry off the shelf, giving it to his companion who was carrying a sando bag, while the other two, armed with long guns, acted as lookouts.

The heist was completed in less than two minutes, and the perpetrators fled on two motorcycles.

Other crimes

Aside from the pawnshop and jewelry store heist, Rama has ordered the CCPO to also solve the shooting incident in Barangay Kinasang-an which resulted in the death of undercover police officer Police Staff Sergeant Ryan Baculi and the latest incident, an alleged “ransacking” of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Ccenro).

Baculi, a member of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, was shot dead by the two suspected drug dealers with whom he had transacted in a buy-bust operation last Nov. 15.

On Monday, Nov. 27, which was a holiday, an alleged theft incident was also reported to have occurred at the Ccenro at the Plaza Independencia Complex on A. Pigafetta St. in Barangay San Roque. However, no belongings were reported missing.

Ccenro officer-in-charge Reymarr Hijara said there were no signs of forced entry to the office since the office’s door was reportedly unlocked, enabling the intruder to enter freely.

Rama said when he comes back from his vacation, he wants to hear solutions from the police officers, instead of just hearing that a hot pursuit was conducted.

“When I come back, it’s the same thing. Sige ta’g hot pursuit, di na pwede nako (We keep on conducting a hot pursuit.That won’t sit well with me)... Hot pursuit with the conclusion,” said Rama.