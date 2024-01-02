Rama: SRP venue ready for Sinulog in 2 weeks

IN TWO weeks, the venue of the Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade and Showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) will be ready for the contingents’ performances, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Rama, in a press conference at the Cebu City Hall on Tuesday, said he received the assurance directly from the Sinulog executive committee chairman Pericles “Ricky” Dakay. These include the completion of all civil works, including the asphalting, concreting and the installation of the grandstand after two weeks.

Rama made an early morning walk-through at the Sinulog venue in SRP on Tuesday to personally supervise and check the progress of the construction of the “Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024” venue.

The Sinulog Grand Parade and Showdown is scheduled for Jan. 21, at the same venue as the 2023 Sinulog.

“I want to come up with the percentage (in terms of completion), but (the) time will come that it will be ready,” Rama said.

He added that the contingents can start blocking and practicing at the venue a week from now.

However, he has not divulged the final list of the contingents yet, as he said it will be announced during the launching and opening salvo of the Sinulog Festival by Jan. 12.

PBBM, senators invited

Rama said he invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to attend the Sinulog 2024, but the City has yet to receive confirmation from the president. Among the top officials who have confirmed attendance at the event was Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, Rama said.

Sinulog sa Kabataan

During the press conference, Rama confirmed that the Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and Dakbayan 2024 events will take place on Jan. 13-14. This will allow the participating contingents a week to practice and prepare for the Grand Parade and Showdown, which will be held the following week.

This was in contrast to the initially proposed date of Jan. 19 by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia last Dec. 29.

The Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, Dakbayan, and the Festival Queen events will take place at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Rama also assigned Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to lead the preparations for the upcoming Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan 2024.

On the other hand, Cebu Ci­ty Administrator Collin Rosell said Tuesday that the removal of the “separator,” which is part of the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) along Osmeña Blvd. has already commenced.

This is to ensure the safety of the dancers and the devotees of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu for the penitential Walk with Jesus, penitential Walk with Mary, and solemn foot procession traversing the Osmeña Blvd. for the 456th Fiesta Señor.

In their advisory, the Augustinian Friars urged the devotees to stay vigilant, particularly along the CBRT project under construction on Osmeña Blvd.