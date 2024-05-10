Rama: Suspension is politically motivated

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama said someone is destroying his image in Malacañang and stressed that the issue is politically motivated.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 9, 2024, which was conducted after the “convergence meeting” he called for, Rama said he is “naive” and is “committing mental dishonesty” if he would say that the preventive suspension recommended by the Office of the Ombudsman against him and seven other officials of the Cebu City Government is not politically motivated.

Rama said he is not a troublesome person, especially to women.

“Dili man ko palaaway nga tawo labi na jud og babaye, ako nana gikiha’g plunder nya ako pa jud awayon? Ang ako lang gihangyo nga ang wheels of justice paspasi ninyo kay pwerting grabiha, it strikes like a lightning kanang gitawag og (suspension), dili man ko payroll maker oy, ngano ako man?” Rama said.