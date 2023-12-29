Rama talks water crisis with Feliciano; silent on Gealon’s departure

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has addressed concerns over two appointees—Melquiades Feliciano and Rey Gealon—who resigned from their positions, saying that with Feliciano, they are focusing on the water crisis, but with Gealon, he does want to talk about his name for now.

Rama said that he and Feliciano are focused on the urgent water crisis, but they have not talked about the latter’s coming back as the Task Force Gubat sa Baha chief implementer yet and has not shown any interest in returning either.

“Right now, amo’ng focus with Mel is really crisis on water because the issue of water is more than what other might be butangan og politika...dili na politika...I will not go more into details at the expense of the real issue on water in the entire island of Cebu,” Rama said during the Sugboanon Channel’s segment ‘Ingna’ng Mayor’ on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

(Right now, our focus with Mel is the water crisis because the issue of water is more significant than what others might add politics to... it’s not about politics... I will not delve into more details at the expense of the real issue on water in the entire island of Cebu.)

“General Mel will never be away, not away from me, but he can never be away because the couple is an adopted couple of Cebu City,” Rama added.

Amid this, Rama said Roy Cimatu has reaffirmed his dedication to addressing concerns surrounding Gubat sa Baha, saying the latter would be coming over before the Sinulog, of which he hoped Feliciano would be present in the meeting.

On Gealon

“I don’t want to talk about his name as of now,” Rama said when asked about the resignation of Gealon as Cebu City traffic czar.

Rama said Gealon has always been part of the ‘ticket’ in the south, along with his son lawyer Mikel Rama.

Regarding traffic management, Rama said Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera would manage the traffic situation in the South, while he would commit to handling traffic in the North, particularly in the Banilad-Talamban areas.

Rama said before entering politics he had already experienced being a traffic enforcer due to being a boy scout.

He said when it comes to being a boy scout, it means volunteerism.

“Your mayor is governed by numerous tenets,” Rama said.

Asked if an exit interview with Gealon has already been conducted, Rama said he does not know, reiterating that he does not want to talk about it anymore.