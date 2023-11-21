Rama to Cebu BRT contractor, proponent: Hasten construction works

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama told the contractor and proponent of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project to expedite their construction works and the removal of the two skywalks along Jones Avenue due to heavy traffic congestion being experienced by the public especially during rush hours.

Rama said in an episode of the Cebu City Government online program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, that he was no longer urging, but directing the proponents to hasten the project.

As of Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the civil works for the Package 1 of 4 of CBRT project was ongoing. Package 1 is a 2.38-kilometer phase that runs from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd.

The original target completion period of Package 1 was last quarter of 2023, but it was later moved to the first quarter of 2024.

“Ako nana sila giingnan nga ayaw mo pagtinonto diha. Kay gatoo mo kay abi BRT national (project), magbuot lang mo?” he said.

Rama invoked the provision of the Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code that states the National Government cannot implement projects at the local level without consulting with the concerned local government unit.

This was after he raised the concern that the proponent has not efficiently coordinated with the City Government with regards to the handling of the traffic.

As to the removal of the two skywalks along Osmeña Blvd., Rama said he tasked Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell to follow up with the proponent on the matter.

The mayor said he is looking for the removal and transfer of these skywalks before the Fiesta Señor in January 2024.

He said these structures will be transferred possibly at the South Road Properties (SRP).

"Removed lang (kay) naay kagamitan. Dili ma put into waste, basta tarungon lang," Rama said.

“Dili na lang unta sila maghuwat og January. Kay ig January, magsugod na sad ang mga procession sa fiesta like the Walk with Mary,” he added.

The Augustinian Friars of the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu announced on November 15 changes in the route of the Solemn procession, Walk with Jesus, and Walk with Mary in preparation of the Fiesta Señor 2024 due to the CBRT construction. (EHP)