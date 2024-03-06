Rama to City Council: Pass ordinance for bus terminal’s transfer to SRP

THE transfer of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to South Road Properties (SRP) was floated anew to accommodate the ongoing Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, during his Ingna’ng Mayor program over Cebu City Government’s social media arm Sugboanon Channel, asked the Cebu City Council to pass an ordinance that will facilitate the transfer of the bus terminal from its current situation along the Natalio Bacalso Avenue to SRP.

“So, it has to be urgently attended to. They have no place there anymore,” Rama said in his program.

The bus station for the CBRT Package 1 is being constructed in front of the CSBT.

Package 1 covers a distance of 2.38 kilometers starting from CSBT to Cebu Capitol Building. It was slated to be finished by June 2024.

Rama said that proposed ordinances must specifically state that there should be no terminals within the city.

“Magbuhat ta’g ordinance aron gyud maklaro gyud, nga dili na kinahanglan og terminal sulod sa siyudad,” he added.

According to the Cebu City Government Public Information Office (PIO) report on Wednesday, March 6, Rama, in an interview on February 29 over a local radio, has offered to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia a lot in the SRP for the CSBT.

CSBT is operated by the Cebu Provincial Government, while it also owned the lot where the bus terminal is situated.

On October 24, 2023, Garcia, in a report from the Cebu Provincial Government social media arm, announced that she agreed with Rama's suggestion to transfer the CSBT to SRP.

Garcia added that the Provincial Government was planning to integrate both the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) and south terminals if the transfer to the SRP will proceed.

CNBT is currently located in an open lot in front of the SM City Cebu in the North Reclamation Area. (EHP)