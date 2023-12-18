Rama to City Hall employees: No one will be left jobless

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has promised not to leave City Hall employees without jobs in case it needs to downsize the number of its employees.

“One day tres mil na lang ta, ayaw mo kaguol, outsourcing ta, you will have jobs. I will guarantee those who will be displaced, you will still have jobs somewhere. You will never be makulban og kon, that will never happen,” Rama said during the flag raising ceremony on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Rama promised to the employees that they will have their jobs, saying the world is into outsourcing already.

“The world is into interconnectivity. The world is online,” Rama said.

He said that in Melbourne, Australia, when they went to Melbourne City Hall, there were no people around, but in Cebu City Hall, there were so many people around.

Sometime in August, SunStar Cebu reported that Rama expressed his plans to trim down the number of Cebu City Hall employees from 9,000 to 3,000 before his term ends in 2025.

“We would like to endeavor that one year before 2025, there must be only 3,000 employees at the [City Hall] of Cebu City,” Rama said.

As of the third quarter of 2023, the Cebu City Government has a total of 7,345 employees: 1,345 regular, 3,000 casual, and 3,000 job order personnel. (AML)