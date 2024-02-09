Rama to DOTr: Focus on what can be finished

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama wanted the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to focus on what can be done, rather than on obstructions, following the report that more than P1 billion is still needed for the road-right-of-way acquisition for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

“Dili angay kabalak-an…kanang kuwang sa budget, there are options,” Rama said during Cebu City Hall’s teleradyo program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Rama said he wanted the DOTr to address any concerns regarding obstruction and proceed without imposing any preconditions.

“Let them focus on what can be finished,” Rama said.

He said the lack of budget is just an issue and a concern, and not something to be worried about.

He said the CBRT is a system that ought to be smart, a one-ticket system.

“Maabot ra jud na, basta pasensya lang,” he said, referring to the completion of the CBRT project.

Regarding the non-approval of the City’s Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), Rama said it is part of the concerns of the CBRT project.

“Logistics period, social impact, road to be affected, all of these are part, and the drivers are very much (included),” he said.

He said all these concerns are being addressed in the Modern Integrated Traffic Management.

He added that there are also programs if ever there are drivers who will be displaced due to the project.

“Kumpleto na…Dili na ma implementar kun wa na ma addressed tanan,” Rama said. (AML)