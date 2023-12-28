Rama to focus on solutions amid czars' resignations

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has addressed concerns over his two appointees — Melquiades Feliciano and Rey Gealon — who recently resigned from their respective positions.

Feliciano resigned from his post as chief implementer of Task Force Gubat sa Baha last December 19, 2023, and less than a week after, Gealon also submitted his resignation from being a chairman of the Traffic Management and Coordination Committee (TMC) last December 23.

Rama, in an interview during the Sugboanon Channel’s segment "Ingna’ng Mayor" on Thursday, December 28, said that with Feliciano, they are currently focusing on the water crisis, while with Gealon, he does want to talk about his name for now.

Feliciano is chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board of directors recognized by Rama.

Rama said that he and Feliciano are focused on the urgent water crisis, but they have not talked about the latter’s coming back as the Task Force Gubat sa Baha chief implementer yet, and has not shown any interest in returning either.

“Right now, amo’ng focus with Mel is really crisis on water because the issue on water is more than what other might be butangan og politika…dili na politika…I will not go more into details at the expense of the real issue on water in the entire island of Cebu,” Rama said the online program.

“General Mel will never be away, not away from me, but he can never be away because the couple is an adopted couple of Cebu City,” Rama added.

Amid this, Rama said Roy Cimatu has reaffirmed his dedication to addressing concerns surrounding Gubat sa Baha, saying the latter would be coming over before the Sinulog, of which he hoped Feliciano would be present in the meeting.

On Gealon

As to Gealon's resignation, meanwhile, Rama said he does not want "to talk about his name as of now."

Rama said Gealon has always been part of the "ticket" in the south, along with his son lawyer Mikel Rama.

Regarding traffic management, Rama said Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera would manage the traffic situation in the south, while he would commit to handling traffic in the north, particularly in the Banilad-Talamban areas.

Rama said before entering politics he has already experienced being a traffic enforcer due to being a boy scout.

He said when it comes to being a boy scout, it means volunteerism.

“Your mayor is governed by numerous tenets,” Rama said.

Asked if an exit interview with Gealon has already been conducted, Rama said he does not know, reiterating that he does not want to talk about it anymore.