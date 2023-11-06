Rama to ‘forcibly’ remove Daluz, 2 others from MCWD

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has no qualms about using his police power against Jose Daluz III and two other members of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board of directors (BOD) if they continue to refuse to step down from office.

Rama made the announcement during a Zoom meeting after the flag ceremony on City Hall grounds on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The mayor is currently on a month-long vacation in Australia.

“LWUA (Local Water Utilities Administration) is supposed to be doing their job... now they are not doing their job then the mayor will have to do his job under the police power, and the principle of act of preservation,” he said.

While the mayor was making his announcement, Daluz was also leading the flag ceremony outside the MCWD building where he urged employees to rise up and protect the full autonomy of the water utility firm.

Daluz told them now was the right moment to stand up against “bullying” from a local government unit.

Police power

Police power, as outlined in the Local Government Code of 1991, refers to the authority of a chief executive to enforce laws and regulations, maintain public order, and protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the citizens within their jurisdiction.

Rama has urged Daluz, Miguelito Pato, and Jodelyn May Seno to step down from their seats.

“Ang MCWD ampo lang jud mo...ang kanang tulo diha dili magpabaga og nawng. Wala na na sila’y trust and confidence sa mayor,” Rama said.

(Those three people at MCWD who refuse to vacate their posts do not have the mayor’s trust and confidence.)

He reiterated that the power to appoint includes the power to remove, saying the late mayor Edgardo Labella also removed the BOD during the latter’s tenure.

Last Oct. 31, Rama introduced retired army major general Melquiades Feliciano as Daluz’s replacement, and Aristotle Batuhan and Nelson Yuvallos as replacements of Pato and Seno.

SunStar Cebu, in a text message, asked Rama what he meant by using his police power, but the mayor has yet to respond as of press time.