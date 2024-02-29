Rama to Gwen Garcia: Don’t meddle in City’s project

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama was not pleased with the move of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and her nephew, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who both called for a halt of the civil works for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

Rama said the governor should not meddle in the city project.

“Dili mag-apil apil ang gobernador,” he said.

Rama said the move of the vice mayor, meeting with his aunt Governor Garcia and discussing matters about CBRT, was a stab on the back.

Rama said he was quite unhappy with Vice Mayor Garcia’s privilege speech, saying he did not even like the Capitol's measure, which issued a memorandum in relation to the CBRT.

He said Vice Mayor Garcia’s speech is a matter that could be discussed privately.

Rama said the matter is also his concern, considering he is also into preserving heritage.

Through a memorandum, Governor Garcia told the contractor of the CBRT to cease all civil works within Capitol-owned lots due to the alleged lack of a documentary permit.

In a now-deleted post on the Provincial Government’s social media arm on Tuesday night, February 27, 2024, Garcia issued Memorandum 16-2024 ordering Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd. to immediately stop the construction of the bus station in front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City.

Vice Mayor Garcia, in a privilege speech during the regular session on Wednesday, February 28, echoed his aunt's call, calling for the stoppage of the civil works pertaining to the CBRT project along Osmeña Boulevard due to lack of permits coming from the NHCP.

In his speech, the vice mayor requested the Cebu City Office of the Building Official to issue a cease-and-desist order against the contractor responsible for the offending design.

He proposed that the contractor halt construction until a better design can be submitted and proposed to the appropriate bodies, including but not limited to the National Commission on Culture and Arts, the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office of Cebu City (CHAC), and the Cebu City Council.

He also urged CHAC to collaborate with their counterparts in the Province of Cebu to explore alternative designs, ensuring they are more complimentary and in conformity with existing laws and policies. (AML)