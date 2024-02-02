Rama to local leaders: Unite, protect Cebu’s interests

AMID the rift between incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama urged his fellow local leaders to unite and protect the interests of Cebu, and to be the solution instead of adding fuel to the fire.

“Cebu should be a solution…di mahimo’g tungod sa kagubot (sa) Mindanao, ang Cebu City na hino’oy maalaut, di sad na mahimo. I cannot allow that to happen,” Rama said during his teleradyo program “Ingna’ng Mayor’” on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Rama said he intends to meet with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and other mayors of municipalities and cities of Cebu in order to come up with a political stand before the next political fray begins.

“We must make the whole island of Cebu as the solution,” Rama said, recognizing Garcia as the leader.

He said there should be a consensus regarding the matter, saying listening should be the important key.

“Basta maminaw sad si governor namo, kaming mga mayor (in) highly urbanized cities, component cities, municipalities,” he said.

Rama said Marcos and Duterte are both his friends, but he expressed his disappointment with the conflict, saying it is unfair to the people, especially those who supported Uniteam.

“It is just unfair nga wa pa gani ta kaabot og duha ka tuig sa Uniteam, naa nay tug-of-war. It’s not fair to the people. It’s not fair to those who supported Uniteam,” Rama said.

He said the Partido Barug-PDP Laban supported and campaigned for the Uniteam of Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio. (AML)