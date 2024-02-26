Rama to Marcos, Duterte: Do your job!

Rama said Cebu City is not for sale and the country likewise.

Rama was one of the guest speakers at the prayer rally, where he spoke before Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, former House representative Glen Chong, former executive secretary Vic Rodriguez, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, and former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who served as the main speaker of the night.

Rama, in his speech, urged the nation's two highest leaders to fulfill their obligations and commitment to the UniTeam.

He said they should give to the people what they envisioned when they were campaigning for their positions, that is, to guide the country toward progress through unity.

As his clear position, Rama said there is no need for another Edsa people power revolution, reiterating that Marcos Jr. and Sara should do their jobs.

He said they should do their job because if people see things are not going well, they would always resort to complaining.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei (The voice of the people is the voice of God)… Salus Populi est suprema lex (The general welfare of the people is the supreme law),” Rama said, adding that when the welfare of the people will be desecrated and trampled upon, people will long for something they are comfortable with for their relief to be granted.

Rama called for the unity of the country, saying this is the only country Filipinos could have.

He said the place where the prayer rally took place is the same grounds where people gathered, hoping for progress, peace, and prosperity of the country.