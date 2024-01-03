Rama to Parks and Playgrounds heads: Address Children’s Park issues

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama urged the city’s Parks and Playgrounds officials to address the inadequate maintenance and other issues at the Children's Park in San Nicolas following his assessment of its condition during a walkthrough last Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Expressing concern, Rama highlighted the need for immediate action, stressing the responsibility of the Parks and Playgrounds heads to rectify the situation.

During the Sugboanon Channel’s segment “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, Rama emphasized his determination to relocate those officials if they fail to control the situation.

"Kailangan I confront jud na, kung di gani na ma control mangatangtang ng heads sa Parks and Playgrounds, mga tangtang, ipang balhin nako," Rama said.

(That should be confronted. If they can’t control it, I will remove and transfer the heads of Parks and Playgrounds.)

He also made a similar call to the City Agriculture Department, emphasizing that neglecting the Children's Park contradicts its intended purpose when it was donated by a private sector.

He expressed regret over the park's condition and urged prompt resolution or potential job loss for those responsible.

"So, luoy kaayo ang what was being contributed by the private sector, including the 7/11, so they have to confront it, and I am very bold and serious in my directives. Fix it or lose your job," Rama said.

Expanding his concern to involve barangay officials, Rama criticized the lack of organization in overseeing the park's welfare, finding their passive observation of the park's degradation “appalling” and urged parents to instill discipline in their children while using public spaces.

"Dili kay ang ka pobre, ang kakuwang sa ginganlan natong ilang kalihokan sa balay, dili gyud na rason nga gub-on nato ang para sa bata," Rama said.

The Children’s Park, situated in Barangay Suba facing the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church, reopened on July 2, 2023 after extensive reconstruction.

Formerly a fish market, the site was transformed into a park by Rama in 2016. However, inadequate maintenance led to its decline, and it was temporarily repurposed as a fish market again until its closure in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as ordered by former mayor Edgardo Labella. (AML)