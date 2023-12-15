Rama to police officers: Solve crimes or be replaced

POLICE officials who fail to solve crimes that occurred within Cebu City may face replacement, they were warned Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

On Cebu City News and Information, the Facebook page of the City Government’s Public Information Office, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he was dismayed that the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had yet to recover the pieces of jewelry taken from Oro Sugbo Pawnshop and Jewelry Store on Colon Street in a robbery last Nov. 25.

“I do not want to change, pero kung magsige’g balik-balik, mag-sige’g ing-ani, mag sorry na lang ko daan,” Rama said in Sugboanon Channel’s segment “Ingna’ng Mayor.”

(I do not want to change, but if it keeps happening, if it continues like this, I’ll just apologize in advance.)

The stolen jewelry was reportedly worth P4 million.

Rama said he had instructed CCPO director Col. Ireneo Dalogdog to ensure the recovery and return of the jewelry to the pawnshop.

He warned Dalogdog and other police officials that he would replace them through his “operational control and supervisory power.”

“I have already warned them. At least, take this warning seriously. In my history as mayor, I have changed chiefs of police. If I will do that, pasabot incompetent na atong kapulisan (If I will do that, it means our police force is incompetent),” Rama said.

Reports from different media outlets said six people allegedly involved in the robbery had already been arrested, including the alleged mastermind.

However, Rama said the case would remain unsolved until the stolen jewelry was recovered.

“Dili na pwede nga nadakpan nimo ang tawo pero ang milyon-milyon worth nga alahas wala’y giendorsar. Kinsa man ang gakupot?” Rama said.

(It’s not acceptable that you catch the person, but the millions worth of jewelry are left unaccounted for. Who is holding them?)