Rama to seek reelection, names ‘probable’ bets under Partido Barug

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama formally declared that he is running for reelection and introduced his “probable” candidates under the Partido Barug for the May 2025 midterm elections on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Members of the Partido Barug gathered for the “Panagtigum” on Tuesday afternoon at Casino Español de Cebu in Cebu City.

Rama said he will run for mayor of Cebu City again, and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros will be his “potential tandem.”

The councilors seeking for another term are Francis Esparis, Noel Wenceslao, Jocelyn Pesquera, and Philip Zafra.

Liga ng mga Barangay Captain president Franklyn Ong and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president Rhea Mae Jakosalem were also seen at the event.

Ong was urged to run as Cebu City North District representative, while Edu Rama, who was not personally in the event but sent a video message, will seek reelection as Cebu City South District representative.

Other possible candidates for councilor are Rama’s son, Mikel, Colin Rosell, Maria Pino, Ernest Herrera, Jessica Resch, JingJing Cabigon (Apas), Rey Lauron (Cambinocot), Mark “Mae Anne” Agipo, Karla Henry Ammann, Ian Hassamal, Rey Lauron (Cambinocot), Gremar Barete (Buhisan), and Harry Eran (Cogon Pardo).

Also in the list of probable candidates are Melvin Legaspi, Rex Milan, Novie Abella, Ramon Alcoseba, and Clyde Limpag. (EHP)