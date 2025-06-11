Rama to support Pam’s admin

FORMER Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has addressed rumors that he will be formally signing on as a consultant of Cebu governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro.

While acknowledging his close ties and shared political party (PDP-Laban) with Baricuatro, Rama clarified that he will not enter into any official consultancy agreement.

This was announced by Rama during a visit to the Mayor’s Office on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

“I will be consulting from the outside,” Rama said, indicating his willingness to offer informal advice and support to the incoming governor.

He said he is backing Baricuatro’s upcoming term, highlighting their party affiliation as a basis for their continued collaboration.

Rama’s visit to the Mayor’s Office, his third since his dismissal from office, was primarily for a conference with Acting Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

Accompanied by his wife, Malou, and former city administrator Collin Rosell, Rama sought permission to enter the office he once occupied.

“I’m happy, at least,” said Rama as he expressed relief that he was granted access to the office.

He described the moment as both emotional and meaningful, noting the removal of his personal belongings that were accumulated over the past 33 years. The items are now stored at the Rama compound.

“(It was) emotional because I entered an office where my private belongings for 33 years had already been taken out,” Rama shared, as he thanked his wife for her help in moving his items.

Rama affirmed his readiness to return any government-owned items still in his possession, citing the prior return of a city-issued vehicle before his term concluded.

For his part, Hontiveros extended a warm welcome to Rama, expressing his pleasure that they had reconnected.

“I’m always happy (to see him) because I really like him. I am his ‘adopted son’,” said Hontiveros in Cebuano.

Rama’s visit and his clarification regarding his role with Baricuatro’s incoming administration came amid a period of political transition and realignment in Cebu following the recent midterm elections.

On December 2, 2024, Rama visited City Hall, attended the regular flag-raising ceremony side by side with Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia. Afterwards, he walked to the Mayor’s Office, only to find it locked.

On February 21, 2025, Rama visited City Hall again to return his government-issued van. / JPS