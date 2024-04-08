Rama to unappointed JO hirers: Take responsibility

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama urged those who allowed job order (JO) personnel to work in City Hall since January this year without appointments to take responsibility for compensating them.

This decision came as the three-month salary of JO personnel remains unpaid due to ongoing appointment renewals.

“Those (who are) until now working since January and not being covered, but (were) allowed to work, whoever allowed them to work should take the responsibility of paying them,” Rama said in a press conference on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Rama said he prefers these individuals to be referred to as having “project-based employment contracts” rather than being called “job order personnel.”

When asked whether JOs whose appointments will not be renewed could still receive the compensation they are entitled to receive since January, Rama declined to answer the question.

“I cannot answer that until I (get to) know kinsa ni (who are these workers). Kinsay nanghinambog (who are not serious). Unsa ni ilang trabaho, aron mahibaw-an nato (what were their jobs, so we would know), then action will be taken upon facts and documentations presented,” Rama said.

“That should have been covered and even before another appointment will be issued, covering from May onward,” he added.

SunStar Cebu tried to gather comments from JO employees in City Hall. However, those approached for comment declined to be interviewed, citing fear of repercussions from their superiors.

In an interview on Monday, April 8, Human Resources and Development Management Office head Henry Tomalabcab said several factors, including documentation and procedural delays, caused the delay in JO appointments.

In a previous interview with a female JO, who asked not to be named, she said that out of 21 JOs in her department, only eight remain.

“Ang uban wala na g’yud sila nagduty since January... Actually, depende ra man sa department head kung mopadayon mo. Ang uban man gud, I think wala na sila nagpadayon kay syempre ikaw daw wala nay appointment, magtrabaho sila wala nay assurance,” she said.

(Some of them have not been on duty since January... Actually, it depends on the department head if they’ll continue. Some, I think, didn’t continue, because, of course, they thought, “You don’t have an appointment anymore, you’ll work without assurance.”)

“Nakasabot man ko, but on the other side kay dili (makasabot) kay syempre nanginhanglan sad g’yud mi og kwarta, plite, kaon pa ana. Ang uban sa amoa kay mangutang na lang jud kay wala may allowance. Naa pay pamilya ang uban,” the JO added.

(I understand, but on the other hand, I don’t because, of course, we also really need money to pay bills and for food. Some of us resort to borrowing because there is no allowance. Some also have families to support.)

Meanwhile, some JOs from the Department of Public Services have reported that they have already received their salaries for January and February, and they are currently awaiting payment for March. / AML