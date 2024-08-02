Rama uncertain about alliance with Garcia

AS BANDO Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) solidified the tandem of Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival and former mayor Tomas Osmeña in the 2025 polls, suspended Mayor Michael Rama remained uncertain about partnering with Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Rama told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, that it’s still early to finalize his political lineup for the May 2025 midterm election.

“There is a time for everything. With due respect, this is not yet the right time to answer this issue. Kindly wait,” Rama said.

With two months left before the filing of the certificate of candidacy for the midterm election set for Oct. 1 to 8, 2024, three officials in Cebu City had already expressed their intention to run for the city’s highest position.

But as early as February this year, Rama first announced that he would still choose Garcia as his tandem in his re-election bid.

Rama, during the City Hall Family Day last Feb. 17, announced his decision in front of City Hall employees.

“With pride, privilege, and distinction, with no fear of contradiction, still my vice mayor for 2025, Raymond Garcia,” said Rama during the event.

The relationship between Rama, who is serving his six-month preventive suspension, and Garcia, who took over as acting mayor in May, has been stirred.

Garcia handled the affairs and policy of the City Hall, particularly with the diplomatic approach, especially on dealings with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD), the Cebu Port Authority (CPA), and the Cebu Provincial Government, while Rama is not yet back in the office.

Rama has disputes with these agencies over the leadership of the MCWD Board of Directors (BOD); the Compania Maritima ownership dispute with the CPA, and the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit delays with the Provincial Government.

In recent weeks, Rama was seen visiting some barangays and initiating conversations with the residents.

Early this year, he also announced his lineup for councilors, who are incumbent Councilors Alcover, Noel Wenceslao, Jaypee Labella, Jerry Guardo, Jocelyn Pesquera, Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, Rey Gealon, Philip Zafra, Jun-jun Osmeña, James Cuenco, Francis Esparis, and neophyte Mikel Rama, his son.

He added that Representative Rachel Marguerite del Mar and Representative Edu Rama will remain as representatives of their respective districts.

2025 elections

Among the latest possible candidates for Cebu City mayor in the 2025 midterm election were Archival, Rama, and former Customs commissioner and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 7 director Yogi Felimon Ruiz.

The other personality inclined to run for the position was Jose Daluz III, the incumbent BOD chairman of MCWD.

Archival confirmed his candidacy for mayor on July 30 with Osmeña as his vice mayor for the 2025 midterm election during the latter’s post-birthday celebration at the IEC 3 Convention Center.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Archival was seen handing a cake to Osmeña with the word “Yes” drawn on top of the cake, signaling that the city councilor has answered the former mayor’s challenge last February.

Osmeña earlier said that Archival is the “best choice” as a candidate for the city’s highest position. / EHP