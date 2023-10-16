Rama vies for APC Summit 2025 hosting

CEBU City is looking to collaborate with Brisbane, Australia, in an innovation-sharing partnership, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

Rama, who just arrived from the recently concluded 2023 Asia Pacific CitieS Summit (APCS) and Mayor’s Forum last Oct. 11-13, held a press conference on Monday and told reporters that he presented Cebu City in Brisbane, Australia, as he hoped for the possibility of Cebu City hosting the APC Summit in 2025.

Rama said Cebu City is willing to host the APCS Summit and Mayor’s Forum in 2025, and plans are in progress for a sisterhood agreement with the City of Brisbane, Australia.

“I bid for the next (APCS) in 2025, which is going to be in my next term, that If I will run and if you want me to run again,” Rama said.

“The (City) department heads should already be looking forward to hosting the APC Summit,” he added.

If given the chance, he said, Cebu City could expect not more than 2,000 delegates from different countries for the 2025 APC Summit.

When asked about the impact of hosting the 2025 APCS in Cebu City, Rama said it would put the City on the Asia Pacific map, which, he said, is worth trying for.

“Anything that will bring a city or even a country to an international exposure definitely it’s going to be a price and distinction,” Rama said.

However, when asked about the budget the City is willing to spend for hosting the event, he said he does not want to talk about the budget for now.

Sisterhood

About the sisterhood agreement, he said it will be realized once the necessary documents are processed immediately.

“I wish attorney Collin (Rosell) and attorney Jerone (Castillo) would prepare the communication for the letter of intent so we could keep on bringing it with Mayor Adrian Schrinner,” Rama said. Rosell is the city administrator, while Castillo is the budget officer.

Despite Brisbane’s larger population, Rama said Cebu City and Brisbane have significant similarities as they are both prominent port cities.

Waste collection system

He said there are various technologies in Australia that can be applied and utilized in the City of Cebu, and one is the waste collection system he discovered in Sunshine, Australia.

“You don’t see (garbage) trucks collecting,” Rama said.

He said that in Sunshine, another city in Australia, every building is connected to a garbage site that vacuums all the city’s waste.

The technology, he said, is very apt for the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

In a follow-up phone interview on Monday, Rama clarified that he went to Brisbane City to attend the APC (as one of the representatives of the League of Cities of the Philippines, for which he is the current president) and not for potential investments.

The APC Summit focuses on fostering connections between business, industry, and cities, enabling them to build relationships and contribute effectively to the success and sustainability of our cities in the future.

The APCS this year was attended by representatives from 140 cities, including more than 100 mayors and equivalent representatives, according to its official website.