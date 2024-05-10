Rama vows to file cases vs ‘persecutors’

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama will be having a "fiesta" of filing cases against those he claims "persecute and maliciously drag" his name, including even the Office of the Ombudsman.

This was his pronouncement during an interview on Cebu City Hall's online program Friday morning, May 10, 2024, amid the Ombudsman’s recommendation for suspension against him and seven other City Hall officials.

"Mi-file gani ko'g kaso against Gwen nga nanghilabot, kani na hinuon nga injustice (I even filed a case against Gwen for interfering, how much more this one, which is injustice)," said Rama.

"My marching order is very clear, let's have fiesta of cases being filed," he added.

The Office of the Ombudsman, in a 10-page decision penned by Ombudsman Samuel Martires and dated May 2, 2024, ordered a six-month preventive suspension against Rama, City Administrator Collin Rosell, Office of the City Assessor officer-in-charge Maria Theresa Rosell, assistant department head for administration Francis May Jacaban, assistant department head for operations Angelique Cabugao, administrative division head Jay-ar Pescante, assessment of records management division head Lester Joey Beniga, and computer division head Nelyn Sanrojo.

The case stemmed from the reassignments of complainants Filomena Atuel, Maria Almicar Diongzon, Sybil Ann Ybañez and Chito dela Cerna, who eventually complained that they were not given their 10 months' worth of salaries.

Rama said some of his friends and classmates in Law School in San Beda College have offered him support, saying his friends would know that he was being "persecuted, oppressed, maliciously dragged, just to have my political influence cut."

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the suspension order against Rama and seven other City officials remained unserved by the Department of the Interior and Local Government. (JJL)