Rama vows to finish CCMC’s 10th floor by February 2024

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama has pledged to finish the 10th floor of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) by February 2024 and at no cost to the City Government.

“CCMC, 10th floor will be finished by February. We already have the money, money that did not come from City Hall. Pun-an pa sa trust fund nga P20 million. The money that we have is already sacred,” Rama said during the flag raising ceremony on Monday, December 18, 2023.

But Rama did not provide details regarding the current amount of funds available for constructing the 10th floor of the CCMC or its source.

In July, SunStar Cebu reported that Rama said that he wanted the CCMC fully operational by the last quarter of 2023, saying he is committed to finishing the construction before his term ends in 2025.

The construction of the 10-story CCMC commenced on July 4, 2014. The previous hospital structure was demolished due to damage caused by the 2013 Central Visayas earthquake. (AML)