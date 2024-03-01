Rama wants Cebu BRT project manager relieved from post

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama wants Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager Norvim Imbong to be removed from his post due to mismanagement.

In an interview on Friday, March 1, 2024, Rama said he had already communicated his decision to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, but he did not specify when this communication occurred.

Over Cebu City Hall’s online program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Rama noted that if needed, he would personally bring up his decision to remove Imbong from his position to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rama attributed Imbong’s mismanagement and lack of coordination with the City to the delay of the CBRT project, particularly for removing the deadline of Phase 1 from December 2023 to July 2024.

Rama was displeased when Imbong allowed the contractor to work without considering its impact on the traffic.