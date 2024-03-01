Rama wants Cebu BRT project manager relieved from post

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama wants Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager Norvim Imbong to be removed from his post due to mismanagement.
In an interview on Friday, March 1, 2024, Rama said he had already communicated his decision to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, but he did not specify when this communication occurred.
Over Cebu City Hall’s online program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday, February 29, 2024, Rama noted that if needed, he would personally bring up his decision to remove Imbong from his position to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Rama attributed Imbong’s mismanagement and lack of coordination with the City to the delay of the CBRT project, particularly for removing the deadline of Phase 1 from December 2023 to July 2024.
Rama was displeased when Imbong allowed the contractor to work without considering its impact on the traffic.
Rama said he already told Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell that he had enough of Imbong.
Rama also expressed his displeasure when the original route of the CBRT project was altered, particularly the exclusion of Barangay Bulacao.
Rama said he would push for the CBRT’s original concept by sitting down with concerned national officials to discuss the matter.
He denied allegations that he was responsible for the changes of the CBRT route, arguing that he fought for the original plan, but some officials dipped their hands on the project.
Rama said he wanted to clarify the role of the City in managing the CBRT operations. (AML)