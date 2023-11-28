Rama wants skywalks gone before his return

“I don’t want changes on the route of ‘Walk with Jesus’ and ‘Walk with Mary,’” Rama said in the press conference.

According to a report on Nov. 21, Rama said the two skywalks might be moved to the South Road Properties (SRP).

He also said the CBRT proponent must fulfill its original target to finish Package 1, which covers a distance of 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd., in December.

Last October, Rosell announced that Package 1 would not meet its completion target due to certain changes. They expected it to be partially operational in the first quarter of 2024 instead.

For several years, the route of the three processions, which attract thousands of devotees, has traversed Osmeña Blvd.

However, Augustinian friars of the Basilica del Sto. Niño on Nov. 15 announced several changes to this year’s route because of the ongoing implementation of the CBRT.

Rosell, in the same press conference, told the mayor that during their last meeting with the working committee of the CBRT, the Department of Public Works and Highways endorsed the removal of the two skywalks to the City Government.

Rosell assured Rama that the two skywalks will be removed and transferred before the latter’s return.

He said that once the structures, construction materials and other debris by the side of the CBRT construction are removed, Osmeña Blvd will be ready to safely accommodate participants of the “Walk with Jesus,” “Walk with Mary” and the Solemn Foot Procession.

Transfer

Meanwhile, the CBRT management said it will start with the necessary preparatory works for the removal of the two skywalks within the week so these will be transferred next month.

CBRT manager Norvin Imbong, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, said the processes and preparations for the removal of the skywalks “will take a little longer” as they are carefully assessing portions of the skywalks that will be saved for future use.

Imbong said Chinese contractor Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Co. Ltd., which is implementing the first package of the CBRT project, will be charged with demolishing and transferring the skywalks.

The Traffic Management and Coordination Committee (TMCC) has been reminding the CBRT management to coordinate with it to map out the traffic plan once the demolitions start.

City Councilor Rey Gealon, who chairs the TMCC, said they have yet to receive any communications from the CBRT management regarding the matter, and urged it to seek the committee’s approval for the work permit.

Gealon said it is important that the skywalks are removed quickly and safely, considering Osmeña Blvd. is a major thoroughfare. / EHP, JJL