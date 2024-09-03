Rama warns of possible Pogo casino near disputed Compania Maritima

CEBU City could see the operation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) if a proposed 40-story building with a casino near the disputed Compania Maritima site proceeds, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama alleged on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

However, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA), which has “jurisdiction” over the Compania Maritima, according to the latest court rulings, denied Rama’s allegations.

The CPA emphasized that there are no plans or proposals for a multi-story building or casino within the Compania Maritima area.

Rama’s allegations

Rama, in a press conference on Monday, said the proposed casino development and a mega terminal facility construction, are among the reasons why he has tension with the CPA over the Compania Maritima ownership.

Rama said the construction of these facilities will affect the heritage value of the waterfront area.

Rama, together with seven other city officials, were preventively suspended since May; their suspension stemmed from a complaint by City Hall employees who alleged that their salaries were withheld for 10 months from July 2023.

Rama said the Cebu City waterfront area has rich cultural and heritage values, especially at the Compania Maritima portion, in which the “proposed” multi-story building with casino along with the mega terminal might “destroy” it.

On Monday, Rama criticized the CPA anew, particularly with its ongoing construction of a reinforced concrete wharf at the back of the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) - Cebu, known as the Malacañan sa Sugbo and across the Compania Maritima was without a building permit.

He said the continuous defiance of the CPA to apply for building permits for all its construction projects and activities, citing that the Cebu City Government has no jurisdiction over the port area, might lead to the construction of the multi-story building with casino and the Mega Terminal.

“Compania Maritima, Cebu Port Authority, pagkadakua sa building nga itukod... murag Pogo man tingali to. I am not joking,” Rama said.

Rama said he had documents with the proposal and plans for the multi-story building; however, he refused to give more details.

“One day, tagaan tamo og kopya sa katung akong nakuha, arun matan-aw ninyo. Mao tingali to noh nga adto ibutang ang Pogo (I will give you a copy of the documents I obtained. Maybe they will put up Pogo there),” he added.

Rama claimed a businessman from Metro Manila had requested him to locate a property in Cebu City for a potential Pogo operation. However, he said he denied the request.

CPA side

Sought for comment, CPA information officer Maryknoll Bolasa told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday that the port authority maintains its stance that any development proposals for the Compania Maritima site are unfounded.

On Aug. 13, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia also denied receiving any proposals for such development. He clarified that any casino project would require approval from the City Council.

He added that constructing a casino hub in the Compania Maritima site is not feasible due to limited space, especially compared to the larger casino hubs in Metro Manila.

The Cebu City Government, under Mayor Rama’s administration, has been in conflict with the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) since December 2022. The tension began when the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 10 issued a favorable preliminary injunction to the CPA in a dispute over the ownership of Compania Maritima.

Pogo operations

Garcia, in an interview on Monday, said there is no assurance that there are no Pogo operations in the city, but as far as their inspection is concerned, they have found none.

In July, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, in his State of the Nation Address ordered the stoppage of all Pogo operations in the country due to the proliferation of crimes associated with it.

On Aug. 31, the joint operation of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Immigration, and the Philippine National Police, among other agencies, resulted in the rescue of more than 100 foreigners, mostly Chinese and Myanmar nationals, including Indonesians, after it raided a Pogo hub operating in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City. / EHP