Rama washes his hands of Palaro ‘fiasco’

WHILE the Department of Education (DepEd) was aware that the track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) was two meters short of the 400-meter standard measurement, elected Mayor Michael Rama had no idea about the “shortcoming.”

“Nup” was the response he sent in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Sunday, July 14, 2024, when asked if he knew about the problem when the City Government placed its bid to host the country’s biggest sports event.

However, Rama, who is serving a six-month preventive suspension order, was mum on whether the track oval was inspected beforehand.

“Dili ma na sa City Government ang pag-measure (The measuring of the track oval’s length was not the responsibility of the City Government),” he said during a follow-up interview over the cellphone.

He said he didn’t want to add fuel to the fire since this would only worsen things.

“I do not want to be finger-pointing, funny man kaayo (it’s too funny). I don’t want to add up,” he said. “Dili na ta mopuno ana kay bati na man kung mopuno pa ta (Let’s not add to the issue because it would only look bad if we did).”

Meanwhile, Rama clarified that the City Government had nothing to do with the decision not to recognize results of races that exceeded 100 meters or used the track oval’s curves.

“Wala oy, nganong malabot man ta (No way, why would we be involved)?” he said.

Rama pointed out that the track oval has existed since it was built for the 1994 Palaro.

The City Government closed the CCSC to the general public in May 2023 to rehabilitate and renovate the facility in time for this year’s games.

The preparations included replacing the rubber on the track oval which was last replaced in 2011. The contract was awarded to SBD Builders in October 2023.

What sparked the controversy was when news came out on Friday, July 12, that the Palaro’s technical committee, whose members belong to the education department, deemed the track oval “substandard.”

Yet, DepEd Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas confirmed on Saturday, July 13, that they were aware of the problem, which was why they held a solidarity meeting on Monday, July 8, during which they informed all the coaches involved about it and what would happen if they decided to push through with holding the running competitions in the CCSC.

Bringas said that only the results of the 100-meter race and under would be tallied. Races that exceeded 100 meters or used the track oval’s curves would not be recognized.

The education official said the matter needs to be resolved if the City Government plans to hold national and international competitions on the track oval in the future.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to comment on the development, but he had yet to reply as of press time. / JPS