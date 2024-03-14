Rama will be away for 1 week to attend summit in Taiwan

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama reiterated on Thursday, March 14, 2024, his participation in the 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo: Digital and Green Transformation in Taipei and Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

This commitment was initially announced in January 2024.

Rama said on Cebu City Hall’s online program “Ingna’ng Mayor” on Thursday that the event is scheduled to take place on March 19 in Taipei and from March 21 to 23 in Kaohsiung.

He said he will be departing on Monday, March 18, 2024, and will be away for one week.

In January, Rama said the invitation came from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office of the Philippines (Teco) through the ambassador.

Rama said that as of Thursday, March 14, Cebu City has between 10 and 20 sister cities that facilitate the sharing of innovation. (AML)