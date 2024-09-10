Rama's camp asks ombud to clarify decision 'leak'

TO ADDRESS any confusion and to clarify facts, the legal team of preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has sought clarification from the Office of the Ombudsman regarding rumors that his pending nepotism case has already been decided.

One of Rama’s lawyers, Joselito Thomas Baena, said they filed a motion for clarification before the Ombudsman central office on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the mayor’s son Mikel Rama, suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell and Baena responded to reports that a City Hall official disclosed during a gathering on Friday, Sept. 6, that the Ombudsman had issued an unfavorable decision against the mayor.

“We already informed the Ombudsman and named the person concerned there and asked the Ombudsman to clarify and tell us directly whether they issued the decision and how and why that person claimed to have read the decision and have access to it -- and for the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate that person,” Baena said.

Condemnation

Rosell condemned and questioned the actions of the official, who was not a party to the case, for sharing sensitive information about Rama’s pending case.

Rosell said even Rama’s legal team has not received any formal updates regarding the status of the case.

In January 2023, Rama was sued by a certain Jonel Saceda, also known as “Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña,” for allegedly committing nepotism, grave misconduct, graft and corruption after the former hired his wife’s two brothers in City Hall.

A previous report of SunStar Cebu stated that Saceda accused Rama, among other allegations, of violating Section 59 of Executive Order 292 or the Administrative Code of 1987 that prohibits nepotic appointments in favor of a relative of the appointing or recommending authority.

He also cited Section 79 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, which prohibits the appointment of a local official’s relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity, such as a first cousin or first cousin-in-law.

‘Leak’ in a meeting

Rosell said a City Hall official met with barangay captains from the south district in a hotel in the city on Sept. 6, claiming to have read a decision regarding the nepotism case filed against Rama.

He said the meeting was called by the order of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

However, when asked if it was the acting mayor who made the claim, Rosell responded, “Let those who attended come to declare that in the open. They will be coming out for sure.”

Rosell said the unverified information might confuse, painting Rama in an unfavorable position in the public’s eye.

A negative decision on Rama’s nepotism case could lead to his dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

“Nothing is new but deception and evil design to kill the hope of the people and supplant the will of the people to choose their leader,” Rosell said.

The preventively suspended city administraotor cited a similar situation last May. wherein a City Hall official claimed to have read an Ombudsman order suspending Rama and spread the information a few days before the anti-graft office released the order.

Meanwhile, Mikel told members of the media that the claim to have read a rendered Ombudsman decision in advance spelled abnormality in the dispense of crucial information coming from the country’s justice system.

The lawyer said it is tantamount to the unauthorized leaking of information about a certain or pending complaint even without the knowledge of the parties involved.

“If there is information nga mo-leak (that has been leaked), it is not normal,” Mikel said.