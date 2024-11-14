Rama’s camp informs council: Garcia, subordinates usurpers

CEBU City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and his staff have “illegally usurped” the office of dismissed mayor Michael Rama.

This is the assertion of the law firm representing the dismissed mayor.

The Rama Baena Tan and Ang (RBTA) Law Office notified the Cebu City Council on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, that it considers Garcia’s oath-taking as full-fledged mayor on Oct. 9, as “illegal and void ab initio (invalid from the outset).”

In its letter to the council, the RBTA Law Office called Garcia as “vice mayor.”

“The purported oath-taking of Vice Mayor Raymond N. Garcia on Oct. 9, 2024, is illegal and void ab initio, in exercising the powers and functions as City Mayor, Vice Mayor Raymond N. Garcia and his subordinates, are illegal usurping the position of City Mayor Michael L. Rama, and the arrest of the City Administrator last Nov. 8, 2024 has no basis in fact and in law,” it said.

RBTA Law Office’s letter does not mention Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, an ally of Rama and running mate in the midterm elections on May 12, 2025.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Cebu City Police Office, Police Regional Office 7, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu City, Office of the Mayor, and Office of the Vice Mayor.

The letter follows RBTA Law Office’s earlier inquiry to the DILG Central Office regarding its role in implementing the Ombudsman’s decision.

DILG Undersecretary Juan Victor Llamas clarified in a letter, dated Nov. 6, 2024, to the RBTA Law Office that the Ombudsman’s Sept. 9 decision did not contain specific instructions to declare the mayor’s seat permanently vacant.

The Ombudsman’s ruling stemmed from a finding that Rama appointed his wife’s two brothers to City Hall positions, violating civil service regulations.

Last Oct. 3, after Rama filed his certificate of candidacy for reelection, the Ombudsman’s decision circulated online. The decision included his dismissal, cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and permanent disqualification from government employment.

‘Overstepping authority’

In a phone interview on Nov. 14, Rama’s son Mikel, a lawyer and a partner of RBTA Law Office, said that only the Office of the President or, by delegation, the DILG Secretary has the authority to declare a permanent vacancy.

He alleged that DILG Central Visayas Director Leocadio Trovela overstepped his authority by directing Garcia to assume the mayor’s office.

“When Trovela directed Garcia to take an oath without any authority or whatever, I don’t know asa siya gikan ana nga authority kay dili man siya president and dili pagyud directed sa Ombudsman. So, I don’t know why he did it,” Mikel said.

Trovela administered the oath-taking of Garcia as full-fledged mayor.

Hontiveros, who was elected as first councilor in the 2022 elections, became the full-fledged vice mayor.

Mikel said his father’s camp would be filing the necessary administrative cases against Trovela.

“With this development now, it further fortifies the view that indeed there is a lapse done by Trovela that he needs to answer,” Mikel said.

Mikel said that, as far as his camp interpreted Llamas’ reply, when the undersecretary asked Trovela through a memorandum to verify the implementation of the Ombudsman’s decision to declare the position vacant, Trovela instead informed then-acting mayor Garcia to take the oath.

“Mao to na nipalag mi (That is why we were against it), considering that a regional director has no authority to declare any permanent vacancy in a local government unit, much less in a highly urbanized city like Cebu City,” Mikel said.

“So, we did our correspondences with the concerned agencies, and it revealed that, indeed, the DILG is not privy to the case,” he added.

The younger Rama said their stance on the illegality of Garcia’s oath-taking was the reason Collin Rosell returned to work as city administrator after serving his six-month preventive suspension, which began last May, along with his wife and the elected mayor.

“That’s the basis for that because we never received confirmation of the implementation of the decision,” Mikel said.

On Nov. 8, Rosell, the former city administrator, was arrested and detained for 18 hours at the Waterfront Police Station for returning to City Hall and allegedly usurping authority. He posted bail on the following day.

Suspension

Before Rama was dismissed, the Ombudsman issued a preventive suspension order against him and seven other city officials, including Rosell, last May 8.

This six-month suspension stemmed from allegations that the officials failed to disburse salaries to four city employees for a period of ten months.

The dismissal order from the Ombudsman came before the preventive suspension expired on Nov. 8. / JPS