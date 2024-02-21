Rama’s leadership ‘toxic’ for Cebu City, says Daluz

MAYOR Michael Rama has become “toxic” for Cebu City.

This was how Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman Jose Daluz III described Rama days after the mayor announced his plans for the 2025 midterm elections.

Rama announced on February 17, 2024 that Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will still be his running mate in the 2025 midterm elections. Rama also recently announced the possible lineup of candidates for his party.

Daluz, in a statement on Wednesday, February 21, said the opposition must unite to remove Rama from his position as local chief executive of Cebu City.

“Mike Rama has now become toxic for Cebu... the opposition against the dancing and singing mayor of ‘Singapoor-like’ Melbourne features must unite to remove ‘toxic Mike’,” said Daluz.

Daluz said there are several other leaders in Cebu who can better lead the city.

“Save Cebu against ‘toxic Mike’,” Daluz added.

Daluz and Rama had been bickering since May 2023 after Rama dismissed Daluz from being chairman of the MCWD board of directors, and eventually from being a member several times.

Rama even appointed new members of the board to replace Daluz, as well as two other board members, Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno, on October 31, 2023.

Daluz’s Panaghiusa, Rama’s Partido Barug, and Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s Kugi Uswag Sugbo (Kusug) joined forces during the May 2022 elections. (JJL)