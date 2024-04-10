Rama's modified class schedule ‘inconvenient’ to some students

SOME college students studying in Cebu City find Mayor Michael Rama’s order that splits school hours into morning and afternoon sessions inconvenient, especially for students living outside the city.

To ensure the well-being of students and teachers amid the rising heat index, Rama issued an executive order on Saturday, April 6, adjusting class schedules for all educational levels. Morning classes will start at 6 a.m. and end at 12 p.m., while afternoon classes will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There must be no classes between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to Rama’s order.

Alyssa Gapio, a student of University of San Carlos’ main campus in downtown Cebu City, told SunStar Cebu on Monday, April 8, that she was disappointed with the mayor’s order.

The schedule, she said, is inconvenient for her classmates residing outside Cebu City as they have to commute early in the morning, and they have the option to either go back to their places of residence or stay in the city during the four-hour break.

“For me, it’s really a hassle, especially for students who are living very far from the campus because they have to come here in the morning and then go back to their hometown again,” Gapio said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“Actually, I have a friend from Lapu-Lapu who has a morning class, and if there are no classes in the afternoon, she [has the option to go] back home because our rooms are not allowed to be occupied when there are no classes,” she added.

Ryan Jake Emoy, a student at Asian College of Technology, agreed with Rama’s order; however, students living outside Cebu City will face difficulties in fulfilling their other obligations.

“How can they manage their other responsibilities at home if they have to return from class so late?” he said in Cebuano.

Classes in private and public colleges usually start past 7 a.m. Classes for some college students who have irregular schedules end past 9 p.m.

Students in elementary and secondary levels start their classes past 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Cebu City also has night high schools where classes start past 4 p.m. and end past 9 p.m.

Rama’s order will affect students who have jobs in the evening, said Allain Marie Articuna, a student at Cebu Eastern College.

Some students like Lloyd Vincent Bartolata of Cebu Normal University expressed concerns about their safety after their classes end at 9 p.m.

City Councilor Phillip Zafra, chairman of the committee on peace and order, said they will augment the existing police securing schools, especially the night high schools that will have more students in the 4 p.m.-9 p.m. schedule.

The Cebu City Public Information Office reported that the observance of modified school hours will continue until the heat index triggered by the weather phenomenon El Niño will stabilize within normal range. / JOSHUA USIGAN AND MA. ANNA PRIMER, BIPSU INTERNS