Rama’s son gets Council support

THE nomination of dismissed mayor Michael Rama’s son, Mikel, to fill the vacant seat in the Cebu City Council has garnered the support of the councilors.

Rama, meanwhile, clarified he has no involvement in his son’s nomination.

“It never came from me,” Rama said on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera told SunStar Cebu in an interview on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Cebu City Hall that Mikel has been complying with the documentary requirements from the Commission on Elections office.

Pesquera said after the Council nominated Mikel, the Office of the President will scrutinize the candidate before signing the documents to fill the vacant seat.

Mikel has been nominated to fill in the seat vacated by now Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

Councilor Phillip Zafra nominated Mikel in his privilege speech last Oct. 23. None of the members of the council objected to his motion.

Zafra said Mikel was not only a qualified individual, but “someone who brings with him the right combination of knowledge and experience with a heart of public service.”

When asked what would happen if the president does not agree to the Council’s nomination, Pesquera declined to comment, saying she does not want to entertain negative thoughts.

“We will just wait for the president,” said Pesquera.

Councilor Nestor Archival Sr., in a separate interview, said although he had not met Mikel yet, he had no objections to his nomination.

Archival, the minority floor leader and member of Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan, said he could not find any reason to oppose the nomination.

“Do we have an alternative? We don’t have,” Archival said.

Mikel is running for councilor in the May 2025 elections under his father’s Partido Barug.

Pesquera said Mikel is allowed to fill the Council’s vacant seat despite his candidacy in the coming elections, as this also happened to her before she became a councilor.

Pesquera previously filled the council seat in 2022 when Hontiveros became vice mayor, replacing Rama, who assumed the mayoralty following the death of the late mayor Edgardo Labella on Nov. 19, 2021.

Political Dynasty

Some netizens commented on a SunStar Facebook post on Oct. 24, pointing out that the political dynasty would not end since the councilors nominated Mikel who “had no experience being in the council.”

Pesquera defended Mikel, saying that a political dynasty occurs when people have no choice on who to vote for.

“But then, we have elections. I would still say that it is a fair election. People have the choice to vote for those with the same family name, so why not?,” said Pesquera.

Pesquera even cited as example the case of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu Third District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, and Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

She also said in the 2025 elections, more aspiring candidates from known political families entered the scene, including aspirant Eugene Labella and Councilor Renato Osmeña Jr., who are running for the north district, while their siblings, Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II and RJ Osmeña, are running for south district. / JPS