Rama’s son nominated to fill Council vacancy

The son of dismissed Cebu City mayor Michael Rama has been nominated to fill a vacant seat on the City Council after recent positional changes within the local government.

Councilor Phillip Zafra, who is allied with the dismissed mayor, nominated Mikel Francisco Rama to fill the vacant seat with no objection.

Zafra, during his privilege speech in the Council’s regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, said that Mikel is not only a qualified individual but someone who brings with him the right combination of knowledge and experience with a heart of public service.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Mikel, but phone calls were left unanswered.

Mikel is running for councilor in the May 2025 polls.

Zafra said that Mikel is a lawyer by profession with a keen understanding of the law.

He added that Mikel is also blessed with the unique advantage of being tutored and guided by his father, Michael, a man who served Cebu City for more than three decades.

Zafra also said that from Mikel Rama’s early years, the latter had witnessed firsthand the challenges and triumphs of leadership, public service, and governance.

“He has learned not just from books and the law, but from a mentor who has dedicated his life to the service of the people of Cebu City,” he said.

With Mikel’s impending addition to the City Council, the number of allies of the former mayor will total seven out of the 18 council members. The other five include Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros and Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera, Noel Wenceslao, Francisco Esparis, and Franklyn Ong, who switched alliance from the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) Party led by former mayor Tomas Osmeña.

On May 8, Mayor Rama and seven other city officials were suspended by the Ombudsman over the alleged non-payment of salaries of several city hall employees.

The Ombudsman then dismissed Rama from public service after being found guilty of nepotism. The order came out on Oct. 3.

Then Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia took his oath as the full-fledged mayor of Cebu City on Oct. 9, while Hontiveros, the number one councilor, took his oath as vice mayor on Oct. 11.

Not to be outdone, Rama’s rival, Garcia, also has seven allies in the City Council. These include Councilors Rey Gealon, Renato “Junjun” Osmeña Jr., James Anthony Cuenco, Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, Joel Garganera, Pastor Alcover Jr., and Jerry Guardo.

Zafra said that after Hontiveros took the oath of office and officially assumed the duties and responsibilities as vice mayor, his position as a member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) was rendered permanently vacant.

He explained that under the law and established jurisprudence, based on the General Register 116763, the Supreme Court ruled that in highly urbanized cities where the vacancy caused by a SP member, not affiliated with any political party, the President of the Philippines, through the Executive Secretary, and upon the recommendation of the SP concerned shall appoint the member to fill in the vacancy.

Zafra’s nomination will be forwarded to the Office of the President, Office of the Executive Secretary, Department of the Interior and Local Government central, regional, and city offices, and the Cebu City Office of the Mayor.