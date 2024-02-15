Rama’s son running for councilor in 2025

THE eldest son of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will run for councilor in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

This was the announcement of Rama during his interview on the Cebu City Public Information Office's online program on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The mayor said his son, Mikel, will soon enter the local political scene as he will be running as a councilor from the south district of Cebu City in 2025 national and midterm elections.

Rama, according to the PIO's Facebook post, said the decision was supported by his son's mother, Araceli Lim Francisco.

Mikel is a lawyer and has been practicing the profession for more than a decade now.

According to a previous article of SunStar Cebu, Mikel finished his law studies at the University of San Carlos and passed the bar examination in 2010. (JJL)