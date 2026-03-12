Ramos confirms breakup with Verzosa

Actress Rhian Ramos confirmed for the first time that she and her boyfriend Sam Verzosa have broken up.

“We broke up in October of last year. Of course, it’s a relationship between two people so it is quite private,” Ramos said in an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

“I just want everyone to know that we are in a peaceful place now. I would say that we are both focusing on ourselves, trying to be better versions of ourselves,” she added.

Ramos also clarified that there was no third party involved in the breakup and denied rumors linking her to YouTuber Wil Dasovich.

“I don’t know what the purpose is. What’s that for? To slut shame me or to make me look like a cheater? We’re just friends… Sorry to Wil and his family that someone brought you into this,” the actress said. / TRC S