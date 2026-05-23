Ramos, Edu to highlight B.League game in Manila

THE Japan B.League has announced that it will hold its first-ever overseas games here in the Philippines, scheduled for September 9-10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The highly anticipated event will feature a showdown between two popular teams, Levanga Hokkaido and the Gunma Crane Thunders, showcasing Gilas Pilipinas standouts Dwight Ramos of Hokkaido and AJ Edu of the Thunders.

“We are truly delighted to host B.League’s first-ever overseas games in the Philippines, a country filled with passion for basketball,” said B.League chairman Shinji Shimada.

“The Philippines has produced more Asia Special Quota players for the B.League than any other country or region, creating a special bond between us,” he added.

The basketball event also serves as a major celebration marking the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan. / RSC