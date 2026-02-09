Ramos posts ‘fish emojis’ amid online speculation

Actress Rhian Ramos posted fish emojis on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 1, 2026, a move netizens interpreted as a reaction to the issues currently surrounding her. Followers took the post to suggest phrases such as “something fishy” or “there’s a bigger player behind it,” though Ramos did not provide any clarification.

The actress has recently been linked to former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Wil Dasovich, following reports involving her personal driver and questions about the timeline of her past relationship with businessman Sam Verzosa.

Citing a report discussed by broadcast journalist Pinky Webb on her program “Agenda News” and published on Pep.ph, Ramos and Dasovich were allegedly seen together at after-parties while Ramos was still winding down her relationship with Verzosa.

Webb added that the sightings reportedly ended at a Makati condominium shared by Ramos and Michelle Dee, though no direct statement from the actress has been issued regarding the claims. / TRC S