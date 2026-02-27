Ramos says ‘truth will set us free’ amid controversy

RHIAN Ramos has spoken publicly for the first time about the controversy involving her and friend Michelle Dee.

In a “Chika Minute” report by Aubrey Carampel on GMA’s 24 Oras Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, Ramos admitted the past few weeks have been difficult.

“Well, honestly, siyempre, sino ba naman ang matutuwa? And I can say, yes, it’s in a way stressful, pero I’m also quite confident that the truth will set us free,” Ramos said.

“I just can’t give so much details about everything because we might be waiting for a possible case or whatever. So, I can’t give too many details. But yeah, in the end, the truth will set us free,” she added.

Amid the issue, Ramos also received the TV Actress of the Year award at the Platinum Stallion National Media Awards 2026 for her role as Mitena in the Kapuso primetime series Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre. / TRC S