Ramos vendors to move to T. Padilla Market

VENDORS at the Ramos Public Market will soon be relocated to the T. Padilla Public Market, as the former will be utilized to house the Cebu City College.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at least 14 stall owners have already been relocated to vacant stalls within Ramos Public Market’s premises. The civil works for the City-owned college building started last January.

Grace Arinaza, administrator of the Ramos Public Market, said the civil works inside the market commenced with the construction of the columns, which affected some vendors.

Arinaza assured that the vendors can continue selling despite the ongoing construction until they will finally be relocated to the T. Padilla Public Market.

She clarified that no vendors had been relocated to the T. Padilla Public Market yet, as the schedule is yet to be finalized.

She said the areas undergoing civil works were secured with board-ups to prevent any incidents among consumers and vendors. Additionally, she assured that the ongoing works inside the market would not inconvenience customers.

She said vendors were aware of the situation and informed their customers about their relocation.

Meanwhile, John Paul Amores, the Office of City Markets (OCM) information officer, assured Ramos vendors that there is space available for them at T. Padilla to accommodate them.

However, vendors must obtain permits, as these would serve as their basis for prioritization during the relocation process, according to Arinaza.

Despite the ongoing construction, OCM still hits its rental income targets. At the Ramos Public Market, Arinza said her office has consistently met the minimum income target of P340,000 per month.